Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($12.71) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($12.71). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($12.71), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,010 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The company has a market cap of £504.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85.
Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CSRT)
