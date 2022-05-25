Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.76 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.18 billion to $52.96 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $45.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $223.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $249.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $437.71 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.63 and a 200-day moving average of $532.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

