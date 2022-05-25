Cowen Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $310.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.59.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $158.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.70 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.49 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.