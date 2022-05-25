Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.44

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.44 and traded as low as $6.10. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 5,531 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryo-Cell International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEL. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.