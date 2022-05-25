Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. Cyren shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 116,971 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 85.30% and a negative return on equity of 125.40%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

