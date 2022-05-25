Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DELL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

DELL opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

