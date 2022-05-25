Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.40) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

DEQ opened at €21.90 ($23.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.00. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.26 ($14.11) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($23.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

