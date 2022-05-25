DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

DKS stock opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $69.65 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

