Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 150,896 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Pan American Silver worth $26,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

