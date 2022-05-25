Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of DT Midstream worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,562,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $3,142,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

