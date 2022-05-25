Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.44% of Gannett worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 772,753 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,589,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $530.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $826.54 million during the quarter.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

