Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.60% of CEVA worth $25,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 293,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $763.41 million, a P/E ratio of 329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

