Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.25% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $25,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $713.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last three months. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

