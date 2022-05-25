Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of California Resources worth $25,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock worth $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

