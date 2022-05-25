Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Liberty Energy worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

LBRT stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

