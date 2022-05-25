Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,059 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NXRT opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
