Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,059 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.33% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NXRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NXRT opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.