Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,329 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of CGI worth $27,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

GIB opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

