Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 23,693 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.80% of Entravision Communications worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE EVC opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 63,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,262.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

