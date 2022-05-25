Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 265,985 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 265,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Gildan Activewear worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 363,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

