Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,484 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.68% of Intrepid Potash worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $4,511,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The company has a market cap of $855.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

