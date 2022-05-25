Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 730,767 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SID opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.65. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

