Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555,570 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 23,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.90% of Fossil Group worth $26,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 325.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,934 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,732 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Diane L. Neal sold 34,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $258,546.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,682.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $604.20 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

