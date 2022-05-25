Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.65% of First Financial worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Financial by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.60 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

