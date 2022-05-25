Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.94% of FRP worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 571.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,683 shares of company stock valued at $153,117. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $559.51 million, a P/E ratio of 988.67 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

