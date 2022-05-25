Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,507,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,558,009.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,482,000. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

