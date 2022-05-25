Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.69% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,477 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

