Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.64% of AppFolio worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 31.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 50.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $150.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.44 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $50,935.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,879.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.