Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,618,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBIX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

NBIX opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

