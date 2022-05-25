Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.88 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Sunnova Energy International worth $25,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

