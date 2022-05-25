Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $25.90 Million Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.43% of Oppenheimer worth $25,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.03 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.