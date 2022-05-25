Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.31 Million Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.50% of TravelCenters of America worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $7,287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 201,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,394,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

TravelCenters of America Profile (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.