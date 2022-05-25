Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.42 Million Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total transaction of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,208. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

