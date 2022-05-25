Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.52 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,027 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Altair Engineering worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 56.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 493,900 shares of the software’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,002 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947,817 shares of the software’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 154,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,935 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,737,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $148,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $52,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $818,100. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.