Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.79 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of FirstService worth $26,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in FirstService by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.17.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $115.33 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

