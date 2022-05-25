Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.85 Million Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.42% of Argan worth $26,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $589.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

AGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

