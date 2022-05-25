Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.08% of Universal Insurance worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 105.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

