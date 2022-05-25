Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.42% of Tilly’s worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.