Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.12 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Vermilion Energy worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VET. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

