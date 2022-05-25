Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.19 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.45% of Central Pacific Financial worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $649.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

