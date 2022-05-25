Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of Vericel worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vericel by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

