Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.01 Million Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.57% of Liquidity Services worth $28,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,866,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $467.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Liquidity Services (Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.