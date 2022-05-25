Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.22 Million Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.09% of First Internet Bancorp worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $357.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

