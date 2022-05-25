Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Clarivate worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLVT opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

