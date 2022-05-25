Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $27,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

