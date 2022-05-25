Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $27,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

