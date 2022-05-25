Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 57,784 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

