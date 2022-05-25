Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of Energizer worth $27,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Energizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 37.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Energizer Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.