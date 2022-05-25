Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,587,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.40% of EZCORP worth $26,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.54 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.