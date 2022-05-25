Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Paramount Group worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

PGRE stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -175.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -619.88%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

