Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -145.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

